Thursday, October 10, 2024
Pak-Arab Refinery closed for annual maintenance

Fawad Yousafzai
October 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The country’s largest oil refinery, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), is halting production from today.

“On Thursday – October 10, 2024, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) is initiating a 40-day refinery turnaround to carry out planned essential maintenance,” spokesperson of the Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) said Wednesday.

The refinery will resume its operations by November 19, 2024. PARCO has obtained prior approval from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the spokesman added.

PARCO’s Mid-Country Refinery (MCR) is not just Pakistan’s most modern, but also the largest operating oil refinery in Pakistan, according to the company”s official website.

Commissioned in the year 2000 and built at a cost of $886 million, MCR was originally designed and built with a refining capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. In the year 2020, MCR’s fuel quality and refining capacity was upgraded from 100,000 BPD to 120,000 BPD.

