Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations: A brotherhood rooted in history and shared interests

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is deeply rooted in history, shared religious values, and mutual strategic interests. Over the decades, these two Muslim-majority countries have forged a special bond that transcends typical diplomatic relations. Often referred to as “brotherly,” their partnership reflects a blend of political, economic, and military cooperation, helping both nations navigate regional and international challenges while solidifying their standing within the broader Muslim world.

At the core of Pakistan-Saudi relations lies a strong foundation of shared Islamic heritage. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, holds great significance for Pakistan, which was founded as a homeland for Muslims in 1947. The emotional and spiritual connection between the peoples of both countries has been strengthened through religious pilgrimages, with millions of Pakistani Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah each year. This religious dimension adds unique and unshakable depth to their bilateral relationship, making it not just transactional but existential for many Pakistanis.

Over the years, Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan in times of economic need and geopolitical isolation. A notable instance occurred in 1998, when Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in response to India’s tests. Amid international sanctions and economic isolation, Saudi Arabia extended significant financial aid, including oil subsidies and grants. This act of solidarity played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy during a time of international pressure.

Saudi Arabia has also provided Pakistan with soft loans, grants, and deferred oil payments during various economic crises. For instance, in 2018, Saudi Arabia extended a $6 billion bailout package to Pakistan to ease its balance of payments crisis. This support, which included oil supplies on deferred payments, was critical in keeping Pakistan’s economy afloat during a period of severe financial strain.

Beyond economic assistance, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan diplomatically on various international platforms. Riyadh has consistently backed Pakistan on the Kashmir issue in forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), lending moral and political weight to Pakistan’s position in its long-standing dispute with India.

Military cooperation also underscores the Pakistan-Saudi relationship. The Pakistan Army has played a vital role in Saudi defense and security, particularly in training Saudi forces and providing military expertise. Historically, Pakistani military personnel have been deployed in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the kingdom’s security. For example, during the 1970s and 1980s, Pakistani military officers and personnel were stationed in Saudi Arabia to help safeguard the kingdom’s territorial integrity.

This military partnership gained greater significance during the 1990-91 Gulf War, when Pakistan contributed troops to protect Saudi Arabia from potential Iraqi aggression. This act reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to the defense of the kingdom and highlighted the trust Saudi leadership places in Pakistan’s military capabilities.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan-Saudi partnership is expected to grow, particularly in economic and strategic dimensions. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 aims to diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond oil, and Pakistan could play a key role in this transformation. Pakistan’s workforce has historically contributed to Saudi Arabia’s development, and in the future, more skilled labor and technical expertise from Pakistan could help the kingdom achieve its ambitious goals in areas like infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors, providing much-needed foreign direct investment that could boost Pakistan’s economic growth. Projects such as the construction of an oil refinery in Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could symbolize a new phase of economic collaboration between the two nations.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship is one of enduring brotherhood, sustained by shared religious values, strategic cooperation, and mutual economic interests. Over the decades, Saudi Arabia’s economic support and diplomatic backing have been crucial for Pakistan, while Pakistan’s military contributions have strengthened Saudi Arabia’s security. As both nations face evolving geopolitical and economic landscapes, their relationship is likely to deepen, with new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as investment, trade, and technology. This partnership, built on mutual trust and respect, remains a cornerstone of both countries' foreign policies and futures.