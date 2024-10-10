Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $2 billion deals today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth approximately worth $2 billion on Thursday in Islamabad. A delegation of Saudi investors, led by Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday on three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would host banquet in honour of the delegation on Thursday at a local hotel and would also witness the signing of agreements and MOUs.

The delegation comprises representatives from various sectors, including energy, mining, minerals, agriculture, business, tourism, industry, and manpower. According to the schedule, the Saudi delegation will hold business-to-business meetings with Pakistani companies, and several agreements will be signed during the visit.

Saudi Arabia has shown interest in investing in hotel industry, renewable energy projects especially solar projects in South Punjab, Reko Diq, information technology, food security and petrochemical refinery. Saudi Arabian delegation would also visit national aerospace science and technology park located in old airport building in Rawalpindi.