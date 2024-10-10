Pakistan thwarts act of aggression by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has thwarted an act of aggression by Afghan forces at Pak-Afghan border in Nushki-Ghaznali sector. According to security sources, Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani posts. In retaliation, Pakistan forces targeted Afghan posts.

The incident of exchange of fire took place on the Pak-Afghan border when Pakistani forces were repairing the fence.

The security sources said that the Afghan forces suffered heavy losses due to effective retaliation by Pakistan. They said Pakistan will continue to take effective measures to protect its borders.

The security sources said Pakistani security forces will not compromise their territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, two Khwarij were killed by the security forces in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The operation was carried out on the reports regarding presence of terrorists in the area. During the conduct of the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between own troops and Khwarij, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians in the area.