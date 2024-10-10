Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana bereaved as father passes away

, captain of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team, has tragically lost her father, who passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Sources report that Fatima will return home on the first available flight. Meanwhile, her teammates and management have extended their heartfelt condolences.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his sympathies, saying, "May Allah grant you and your grieving family immense patience."

The Pakistan Women's team is currently in Dubai, competing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with a crucial match against Australia scheduled for tomorrow.