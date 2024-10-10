Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana bereaved as father passes away

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana bereaved as father passes away
Web Sports Desk
5:36 PM | October 10, 2024
Sports

Fatima Sana, captain of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team, has tragically lost her father, who passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Sources report that Fatima will return home on the first available flight. Meanwhile, her teammates and management have extended their heartfelt condolences.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his sympathies, saying, "May Allah grant you and your grieving family immense patience."

The Pakistan Women's team is currently in Dubai, competing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with a crucial match against Australia scheduled for tomorrow.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024