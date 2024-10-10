Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan women’s football team to depart for SAFF Championship in Nepal on October 12

Pakistan women’s football team to depart for SAFF Championship in Nepal on October 12
Web Sports Desk
5:31 PM | October 10, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan national women’s football team is scheduled to depart for Nepal on October 12 to compete in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024.

The team has been participating in an intensive training camp in Islamabad, led by head coach Adeel Rizki.

The camp will continue for the next few days to finalize preparations ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against arch-rivals India on October 17, followed by a match against Bangladesh on October 20.

Both matches will kick off at 4:45 pm Pakistan time.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024