Pakistan women’s football team to depart for SAFF Championship in Nepal on October 12

The Pakistan national women’s football team is scheduled to depart for Nepal on to compete in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024.

The team has been participating in an intensive training camp in Islamabad, led by head coach Adeel Rizki.

The camp will continue for the next few days to finalize preparations ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against arch-rivals India on October 17, followed by a match against Bangladesh on October 20.

Both matches will kick off at 4:45 pm Pakistan time.