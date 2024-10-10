The Ica Stones are a collection of over 15,000 engraved stones discovered in the Ica Valley of Peru. Dating back to pre-Columbian times, these stones bear intricate carvings depicting scenes ranging from complex surgery to dinosaurs coexisting with humans. However, controversy surrounds their authenticity, as some claim they challenge mainstream archaeological narratives. Skeptics argue that the stones are modern forgeries, while proponents suggest they offer evidence of an advanced ancient civilization. Despite ongoing debates, the Ica Stones continue to captivate curiosity, highlighting the challenges of deciphering historical truths amid the mysteries of the past.