PIA flight carrying Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives Karachi

KARACHI - A special flight of Pakistan International Airline, carrying 71 Pakistanis from Labonan and Syria arrived here at Jinnah International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. The flight transported 67 Pakistani nationals from Lebanon and four from Syria were also evacuated, according to a private TV channel quoted Foreign office statement.

Upon arrival at the Karachi Airport, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Sindh Minister for Industries Jan Ikram Dharejo welcomed the evacuees.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tessori highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of Pakistanis from Lebanon and assured that the remaining Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon would be repatriated soon. The governor also acknowledged the timely actions of the embassies in facilitating the swift return of the Pakistanis.

Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stressed that it was a challenging task but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took full responsibility for ensuring the safe return of Pakistani nationals.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also praised the Sindh Government’s role in this effort.