Police arrest 2 accused of raping woman

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a significant action by the police teams of Sumbal Police Station and Special Sexual Investigation and Operations Unit (SSIOU), two accused of raping a woman were arrested on Wednesday. According to a police statement, the victim, M, and a resident of G-12, Islamabad, filed a written complaint at the Parthana Sumbal police station. She reported that Tahir Abbas had deceived her into believing that he could solve her personal problems through taweez (amulets) and spiritual guidance. Using this pretense, Tahir Abbas, along with his accomplice, Taswar Abbas, took her to a room and allegedly raped her. The female victim further stated that Tahir Abbas took advantage of her fears and convinced her to follow his instructions, which caused her significant mental distress. She added that several other women had also fallen victim to the accused’s deceit in the name of black magic. Police spokesperson said that based on the victim’s complaint and the gravity of the situation, a case was registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sumbal police station team and the SSIOU team have arrested the accused by using scientific methods and human intelligence. DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the accused will be presented before the court with concrete evidence, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.