Political pollution not visible, Punjab CM mocks PTI protests

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday stressed the need for initiating what she called climate diplomacy with India to address the environmental challenges arising out of air pollution.

“The effects of smog are felt equally on both sides, so Pakistan and Indian Punjab should implement similar measures to combat it,” she stated during the launch of the CM Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program. She highlighted that Lahore remains one of the world’s most polluted cities mainly because of the smog caused by crop residue burning in the Indian Punjab. The chief minister stressed that addressing smog required collective efforts, not just quick fixes. “Everyone must recognize the importance of eliminating smog,” she added. In light of recent attempts by the PTI to stage protests in Islamabad and Lahore, the chief minister stated that while “political pollution” may not be visible, it is detrimental to the country. She condemned the traditions of protest, siege, and burning. The chief minister criticised protests from KPK, noting that police officers from that region were arrested for invading Punjab and Islamabad.

“The martyred police personnel were someone’s father or son—what was their fault?” she asked.

The chief minister accused the former ruling party of exploiting KP government resources for their protests, stating, “Government employees and official vehicles were mobilized to stage protests in Islamabad.” She asserted that the PTI’s agenda is to sow chaos. She questioned what message the opposition party is sending to the world.

“Neither do they work themselves, nor do they allow others to do their jobs,” the Punjab CM remarked, expressing concerns about the performance of the KP government. “We will not allow our country to falter, no matter what,” she emphasized. Additionally, she criticized the PTI’s “Billion Tree Tsunami” project.