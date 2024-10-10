President embarks on two-day visit to Turkmenistan

departed on Thursday for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, primarily to attend the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development,” taking place in Ashgabat on October 10-11.

The forum commemorates the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a prominent Turkmen thinker, poet, and philosopher.

During his visit, the president is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with Turkmen leadership on the sidelines of the event.