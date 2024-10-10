President presents Rs100m award to world karate champion

ISLAMABAD - Extending his heartfelt felicitation to Shahzaib Khan over his victory in the World Karate Combat Championship in Singapore, President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday presented a cheque worth Rs110 million the player in recognition of his outstanding achievement. The president presented the cheque at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari commended Shahzaib Khan for bringing honour to the nation in the field of karate at the international level. Highlighting the immense talent present among Balochistan’s youth, the President underlined the need to encourage youth in the field of sports and create an environment where their potential can be realized. Asif Ali Zardari expressed the hope that Shahzaib Khan will continue to achieve further successes for the nation in the future.