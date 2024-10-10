PTA urges citizens to verify smartphones before purchase to avoid fraud

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged citizens to exercise caution when purchasing new or used smartphones. In an official alert, the PTA recommended buying phones from reliable sources, ensuring they come with a warranty, and verifying the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

The PTA emphasized the importance of purchasing box-packed devices, checking for the PTA stamp on the packaging, and ensuring that the IMEI on the phone matches the one on the box.

"Steer clear of suspiciously low-priced devices or those sold without a warranty," the PTA warned, advising the public to use the Device Verification System (DVS) at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/ , text the IMEI to 8484, or use the DVS app for verification.