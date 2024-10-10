Punjab enforces section 144 in eight cities

The on Thursday imposed Section 144 in eight cities, restricting political gatherings and public demonstrations.

According to a government notification, the cities affected are Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Vehari, Pakpattan, Okara, and Wazirabad.

The order prohibits all forms of sit-ins, rallies, protests, and similar activities.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that the decision to impose Section 144 was made at the request of district administrations in the respective cities.

The restriction will remain in effect for three days, from Thursday, October 10, to Saturday, October 12.