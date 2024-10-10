Thursday, October 10, 2024
Remittances up by 38.76pc to $8.78b in first quarter

October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  - The overseas workers’ remittances witnessed an increase of 38.76 percent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday. The inflow of $8.785 billion was recorded during July-September 2024-25 as compared to the inflow of $6.331 billion during July-September 2023-24, showing growth of 38.76 per cent. Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the worker’s remittances went up by 29.03 percent in September 2024 to $2.849 billion from $ 2.208 billion during the same month last year. Remittances inflows during September 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($681.3 million), the United Arab Emirates ($560.3 million), the United Kingdom ($423.6 million) and the United States of America ($274.9 million).

