Saudi Crown Prince meets with Iranian foreign minister in Riyadh

RIYADH - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed developments in the region at a meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency reported on Wednesday. Speaking earlier, a senior Iranian official said Araqchi would discuss bilateral issues and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza on his visit, adding that he will also visit Qatar later in the day. Earlier this week, Tehran told Gulf Arab states it would be “unacceptable” if they allowed the use of their airspace or military bases against Iran and warned that any such move would draw a response, a senior Iranian official said.