Saudi delegation led by investment minister arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD - A high level Saudi Arabian delegation led by Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Musadiq Malik along with senior officials gave him a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport. The Saudi minister will have busy schedule in Pakistan along with representatives of private companies and top government officials of KSA while in this visit bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, mutual agreements and important memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed.

According to the schedule, the Saudi delegation will hold business-to-business meetings with Pakistani companies, and several agreements will be signed during the visit. Saudi companies of construction, engineering, financial services, IT, hospitality, agriculture, food, energy, and petroleum are part of the visiting delegation. The Saudi investment minister will address a business forum at a local hotel in Islamabad as well as hold talks with senior leadership of Pakistan’s private sector. A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that “Pakistan is expected to sign agreements and MoUs worth $2 billion with Saudi Arabia” in various sectors during the upcoming visit.” While welcoming the distinguished guest at Islamabad Airport, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that the arrival of government officials and private companies from Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan is a welcome step and this visit will be an important milestone in the investment sector for both the countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that this visit will also strengthen the deep rooted ties between Kingdome of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan and promote mutual business activities. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the private companies of Pakistan are fully ready for investment and bilateral business from Saudi Arabia while the preparations for the visit of the Saudi officials have already been completed by the Ministry of Investment as well. Describing the visit of Saudi Minister of Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh as very important, Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan and Musadiq Malik were quite hopeful and expressed expectation that this visit will be much beneficial in terms of results. It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh will also call on with the President and Prime Minister of the country during his stay in Pakistan while he will also have important meetings with business community in Islamabad.