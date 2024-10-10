Saudi minister, COAS discuss strengthening bilateral ties, economic cooperation

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by 's Minister for Investment, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, met with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

The delegation, comprising senior government officials and prominent business leaders from , underscored the robust ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the COAS emphasized the significance of the visit, highlighting that the presence of Saudi business leaders reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and . According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. Gen Munir reassured the delegation of Pakistan's unwavering support for .

He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their consistent support for Pakistan.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh and his delegation arrived in Pakistan on October 9 (Wednesday) for a three-day official visit. They were warmly received at Islamabad airport by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Musadik Malik, alongside other senior officials.

The Saudi delegation’s visit includes business-to-business meetings with Pakistani companies, focusing on strengthening trade and investment between the two countries. Several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during their stay.

In addition to meetings with Pakistan’s business community, the Saudi investment minister is scheduled to meet with the president and prime minister to discuss further cooperation.