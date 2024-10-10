SCCI chief demands uninterrupted power supply to business hubs

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazl Muqeem has urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to business hubs and industries in the province. He also called on the government to adopt business-friendly policies and take measures to provide relief to the business community, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a frontline province where operating businesses and industries is no less than a jihad.

The stated that the private sector plays a crucial role in the economic development and prosperity of the country, as well as in providing employment opportunities to laborers. Therefore, it is essential to address their problems on a priority basis. Fazl Muqeem made these comments during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd) Sarmad Saleem, who visited the chamber to congratulate the newly elected office bearers on Wednesday.

Fazl Muqeem highlighted various issues concerning businesses and industries, noting that the total production of natural gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 500 mmcfd. He pointed out that the province produces more gas than its total requirements, yet businesses and industries, particularly CNG stations, are not receiving gas at full pressure, causing significant difficulties for the business community.

He also expressed concern over the increase in illegal ‘Dabba’ stations throughout the city and demanded that the district administration take effective action against them.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem assured that the district administration would work to resolve the issues faced by the business and trade communities. He noted that, as a member of a business family, he is well aware of the challenges faced by the business community.

The DC stated that the government is taking steps to improve and develop business and trade, assuring that policies would be implemented in consultation with the chamber and trade bodies, with timely actions taken to remove obstacles to business and trade.

Sarmad Saleem proposed that the chamber and the district administration jointly initiate a special skill development program.

The SCCI president agreed to the proposal and assured full cooperation in this regard. He emphasized the importance of establishing close coordination and communication between the SCCI and the DC’s office to ensure timely resolution of the business community’s problems