Senate health panel orders fee settlement for medical students, forms subcommittee

Islamabad - The Senate Committee on Health has directed the Ministry of Health and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to resolve fee disputes regarding the 4 percent and 2 percent rebates for students within two weeks. A three-member subcommittee, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, has been established to investigate complaints about overcharging and the non-provision of a 4 percent discount on lump sum payments.

The subcommittee will visit medical colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and submit a detailed report addressing various issues students face, including excessive fees, facilities, and the quality of education. Senator Irfan Siddiqui recommended an investigation into fee collection and the enforcement of uniform fee structures across medical colleges in Islamabad. Senator Siddiqui criticized the Ministry of Health and PMDC, emphasizing that education is a noble profession and should not be treated as a purely commercial venture. He warned that if the committee’s instructions are ignored, the issue could be referred to the Senate Privileges Committee. The meeting, chaired by Senator Amir Wali Uddin Chishti, included several officials from the Ministry of Health, PMDC, and representatives from Islamabad medical colleges. The committee agreed to consider legislative action to regulate fee structures based on the subcommittee’s report.

On Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s recommendation, the committee will investigate the collection of excessive fees, the facilities provided in medical colleges, the quality of teachers, and complaints regarding fees. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, severely criticising the Ministry of Health and PMDC, said, “education is a noble profession and medical colleges should not be turned up as a purely commercial ventures.” When some officials tried to contradict Siddiqui, he said, “Think before you speak. I have documents, and can prove every single word which I have said here. If you violate your own rules and regulations, who will take notice of it, if the PMDC turns its face to other side.”

Senator Siddiqui further said, “We can legislate to bound the medical colleges to reasonable fee structures. We cannot leave it to the will of the colleges’ owners.”

He said, “If the committee’s directions are not taken seriously, the matter may be referred to the the Privileges Committee of the Senate.”

Medical colleges reps, who were called to attend the meeting, said they were forced to agree to a 7 percent fee increase at gunpoint by the Supreme Court.

On this Siddiqui remarked that it’s not a big deal even the prime minister has been removed at the gunpoint.” At this, there was a big laughter.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also said that some highly reputed medical colleges are charging much lesser fee than the ordinary ICT medical institutions.

When asked by the chairman to be part of the subcommittee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui replied, “I will present the students case in the committee.”

“If you’re not making a profit, shut down the college,” remarked Senator Palwasha Khan.