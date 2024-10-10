Shared telecom infrastructure to boost rural economies: Experts

Pakistan’s shared telecom infrastructure provides an exciting opportunity to bridge the digital divide in rural areas, enabling an affordable and reliable connectivity that can drive economic growth and development in the remote regions.

Talking to WealthPK, Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Operating Officer at Cybernet, said multiple service providers benefitted from the shared telecom infrastructure. This approach would not only reduce the operational costs for the telecom companies but also speed up the provision of services in the rural areas.

He explained that by sharing towers, fibre optic cables, and other resources, the telecom companies could enhance coverage while minimizing the need for investments. This strategy is particularly pertinent in places where an expanding infrastructure is often hindered by high costs and logistical challenges.

“The advantages of enhanced connectivity extend far beyond mere access to the internet. Reliable telecom services would significantly boost the local economies by enabling e-commerce, assisting with remote work, and improving access to education and healthcare services.’’

He further explained that the farmers could use the mobile technology to obtain real-time market information, weather forecasts, and best agricultural practices, which will increase production and income in the country where agriculture is the main driver of the economy.

“For shared telecom infrastructure to succeed, supportive government policies are essential. The government should play a pivotal role by creating a regulatory environment that promotes collaboration among the telecom providers,’’ he suggested.

“Incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies, and streamlined licensing processes for shared infrastructure projects would encourage companies to invest in rural connectivity. Additionally, public-private partnerships would promote a collaborative approach for establishing the necessary infrastructure.’’

Talking to WealthPK, Anees Amin, Chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan Software Houses Association (GBSHA), highlighted that sharing telecom infrastructure would provide local businesses with online resources they needed. The rural small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can access online markets to attract clients outside their immediate geographic area.

“Improved connectivity would also help small business owners work with other companies, acquire training, and grow their digital skills, all of which would spur innovation and creation of jobs in their areas.’’

He said that the investors were increasingly looking for opportunities in areas with a strong infrastructure. By implementing a shared telecom infrastructure model, the country can enhance its appeal to local and foreign investors.

“Improved connectivity would pave the way for establishment of tech hubs, logistics centers, and other businesses that require a reliable internet access. This, in turn, would lead to an influx of capital, creating jobs and contributing to sustainable economic development.’’

He pointed out that as the benefits of shared telecom infrastructure seem obvious, establishing this model was not without challenges. Issues such as regulatory hurdles, competition concerns, and the need for standardization must be addressed to create a conducive environment for collaboration.

“Engaging stakeholders, including telecom companies, local governments, and community organizations, in the planning and executing of joint initiatives would minimise resistance and foster a sense of ownership among all parties involved,’’ he added.