SHC puts MDCAT result publication on hold over allegations of irregularities

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has ordered a halt to the publication of the results for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), amid allegations of irregularities in the examination process. The court instructed a committee to gather records from relevant institutions and prepare a report, while also directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to assign a team to investigate the matter.

During a hearing led by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, concerns were raised regarding the fairness of the MDCAT results. The Chief Secretary of Sindh and Vice-Chancellors from various universities appeared in court to address these issues.

Justice Panhwar remarked on the number of students who scored over 195 marks, indicating a desire to compare the results of Sindh students with those from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Justice Amjad Sethi added that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had concluded that there were no leaks regarding the examination papers.

The petitioner’s lawyer highlighted that over 1,100 students achieved 187 marks, raising questions about the validity of the exam process. Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah responded, stating that they would match the scores of students from KP and Punjab once the details were available.

The court expressed concern about potential discrepancies, with Justice Panhwar stating that there must have been some wrongdoing for such allegations to arise. He accused the media of misrepresenting the situation and stressed that proper investigations should take place.

In light of these developments, the Sindh High Court formed a three-member committee led by the Secretary of Religious Affairs to conduct investigations into the allegations.

The court also mandated that the MDCAT admission results be held until the investigation is complete.

MQM Leader Voices Concerns

After the hearing, MQM leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan spoke to the media, stating that numerous students had contacted them regarding the alleged injustices they faced. He claimed that around Rs 8,000 per student had been given to Dow University and over Rs 70 million had been collected for medical tests.

Hassan thanked the court for forming two committees to address the students’ grievances. He indicated that the investigation must provide answers within 15 days, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and accountability.

Hassan also pointed out that many students had scored 199 marks on the exam, suggesting a possible leak of exam papers. He called for a thorough investigation into the matter, questioning the integrity of medical boards facing similar allegations in recent years. He emphasised the importance of protecting students’ futures and vowed to hold Dow University and PMDC accountable for any wrongdoing.