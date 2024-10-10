Shehroze Kashif becomes Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 Highest Peaks

LAHORE - At the age of just 22, Shehroze Kashif has achieved an extraordinary feat that cements his place in mountaineering history and brings immense pride to Pakistan. By successfully summiting Shishapangma (8,027 meters), Shehroze has become the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, a remarkable testament to his resilience, courage, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Reflecting on this monumental accomplishment, Shehroze shared: “I knew the risks were high, and the danger of losing my life was real. But I kept reminding myself - what if I succeeded? With unwavering faith in Allah, I found the strength to persevere. This journey wasn’t just about climbing mountains; it was about conquering fears and self-doubt. For me, it’s nothing short of a miracle.” The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation played a pivotal role in Shehroze’s journey, providing not only financial support but also constant moral encouragement. Their unwavering belief in his potential was a key factor in his success.

Shehroze’s mountaineering journey began at the age of 11. By 19, he made history as the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest (8,849 meters) on May 11, 2021, followed by another record-breaking achievement as the youngest climber to conquer K2 on July 27, 2021. In 2022, Shehroze became the first Pakistani to reach the top of Kangchenjunga (8,586 meters) on May 5, and just 11 days later, he summited Mount Lhotse (8,516 meters). His impressive streak continued in August 2022 when he scaled Gasherbrum-II (8,035 meters) and Gasherbrum-I (8,080 meters). In 2023, he added Cho Oyu (8,201 meters), the sixth-highest peak, to his list of conquests.

Abdul Razak Dawood, founder of the BARD Foundation, expressed his overwhelming joy: “I am at a loss for words to describe my happiness. Shehroze has surpassed all expectations, making the entire nation proud. Witnessing Pakistan’s youth shine on the global stage is an unparalleled feeling.”

Shehroze’s success comes despite the challenges posed by Shishapangma, a peak with a tragic history. On October 8 last year, an avalanche near its summit claimed the lives of climbers from the US and Nepal, with two others still missing. Despite these dangers, Shehroze’s unshakable determination led him to triumph, proving that no challenge is insurmountable for those who dare to dream.

“Shehroze is an inspiration for the younger generation, and we are immensely proud to support him,” said Mehreen Dawood of the BARD Foundation. “Our mission is to elevate Pakistan’s image on the global stage by backing talented individuals, and Shehroze’s achievement is a shining example of that vision.”