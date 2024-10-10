Thursday, October 10, 2024
SHO martyred in Katcha firing

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR   -  One police officer was killed in a firing incident that took place near Katcha area of Shikarpur, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details,  police officer lost his life in a firing incident that erupted between the two groups near Katcha area of Shikarpur. A Police team rushed to the site and shifted the body of a police personnel to nearby hospital.  Police team have also started search operation to arrest the perpetrators of crime. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene and cordoning off the area started search operation for culprits. The body of martyred police official was shifted to hospital.

