Sindh Culture minister pays tribute to Ustad Bukhari on 32nd death anniversary

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Wednesday said “Ustad Bukhari” was a great poet who introduced modern thoughts in Sindhi and Saraiki poetry. In his message on the 32nd anniversary of Ustad Bukhari, the provincial minister paid tribute to the great poet. Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that Ustad Bukhari’s poetry represents every era and also highlights every aspect of society. Ustad Bukhari was the lover of Sindh and also spread the message of love, peace, and tolerance in Sindh, Zulfiqar Shah said.