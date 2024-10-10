Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Zhob

ISLAMABAD - Two terrorists, including a high value target, were killed by the security forces when a group of terrorists tried to attack a Frontier Corps’ Post in Zhob District on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were sent to hell, before they could cause the intended damage.

Terrorist Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on convoy of Deputy Commissioner of Sherani. However, during intense exchange of fire, Havildar Jamsher Khan, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.