Speakers call for joint efforts to combat climate change

Swabi - Speakers at the concluding ceremony of the two-day “Sustainability Conference” held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology stressed the urgent need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The conference was organized by the GIK Institute in collaboration with the Fatima Group, with participation from experts and academia from leading universities in Pakistan and abroad.

Dr. Khurram Imran, who led the organizing team, outlined the main objectives of the conference, which included reducing the impact of climate change on humanity, providing a platform for collaboration between academia and industry, bridging gaps among genders, races, and communities, and enhancing interactions between academia and industry.

Prof. Dr. Javaid Rabbani, head of the Chemical Department, highlighted the prominent participants at the conference, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salman, Dr. Mirza Jahanzeb, Dean of the Faculty of Industrial Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, Asghar Naveed, General Manager of Manufacturing at Fatima Group, and various experts from the industry.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the Rector of GIK Institute and chief guest at the event, emphasised the critical nature of climate change. He noted that students at the Institute, who are pursuing various fields of knowledge, have also been educated about the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the new emerging challenges, particularly for Pakistan. He urged the engagement of youth in learning about these challenges.

Prof. Dr. Salman from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Norway, discussed the “Role of Advancing Global Sustainability Initiatives,” emphasizing the need to address environmental challenges, promote sustainable economic growth, foster innovation, and conduct result-oriented research. He stressed the importance of bridging the knowledge gap in sustainability.

Other speakers at the conference highlighted the necessity of strengthening interactions between industry and academia, asserting that the roles of government and educational institutions are crucial in enhancing the economic sector and aligning educational outcomes with industry needs.

Academics and industry experts commended the conference arrangements and reiterated the importance of holding more such events to enhance understanding of sustainability and its role in securing the planet for future generations