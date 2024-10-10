Sport Structure

Shahzeb Rind’s victory in a mixed martial arts tournament in Singapore once again highlights the untapped talent in Pakistan. Many athletes with great potential remain overlooked due to the absence of formal infrastructure for sports like MMA. Following the success of Arshad Nadeem and his Olympic achievements, Pakistan should now focus on expanding opportunities for other underrepresented sports. It is commendable that President Asif Ali Zardari not only invited Shahzeb to the Presidency but also awarded him a cheque of Rs. 100 million. This recognition and financial support will undoubtedly help Shahzeb in his future competitions and travels. Pakistani sporting delegations often find themselves short of even basic facilities such as travel and accommodation costs for foreign tournaments. Arshad Nadeem’s struggles to find a tournament level Javelin are well know by now.

However, we must also consider the broader, structural issues. While Shahzeb’s recognition is inspiring, a one-time financial grant does not address the need for long-term development in sports like MMA. True progress requires investment in facilities, national tournaments, talent development, and coaching programs. This would enable more athletes like Shahzeb to emerge and thrive.

To truly promote such sports, Pakistan must significantly increase its sports budget and encourage private investment in creating profitable sports leagues. The President’s gesture is appreciated, but sustainable growth will only come with a comprehensive strategy that builds the necessary infrastructure for these sports.