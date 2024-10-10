Strong solar storm to impact Earth this week, forecasts warn

A strong solar storm is expected to hit Earth later this week, potentially adding pressure to power grids already strained by recent hurricanes in the US, according to American media reports.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday through Friday following the detection of a solar flare earlier this week, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The storm could cause temporary disruptions to power systems and radio signals, the NOAA warned.

The agency has advised power grid operators and satellite controllers to take necessary precautions.

Forecasters do not expect the storm to reach the intensity of an earlier event in May, the most powerful in over two decades, CBS News noted.