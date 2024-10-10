Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Strong solar storm to impact Earth this week, forecasts warn

Strong solar storm to impact Earth this week, forecasts warn
Anadolu
3:55 PM | October 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Environment, Snippets

A strong solar storm is expected to hit Earth later this week, potentially adding pressure to power grids already strained by recent hurricanes in the US, according to American media reports.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday through Friday following the detection of a solar flare earlier this week, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The storm could cause temporary disruptions to power systems and radio signals, the NOAA warned.

The agency has advised power grid operators and satellite controllers to take necessary precautions.

Forecasters do not expect the storm to reach the intensity of an earlier event in May, the most powerful in over two decades, CBS News noted.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024