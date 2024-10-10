Thursday, October 10, 2024
Three medical store owners booked over violation of drug laws

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Deputy Drug Controller Doctor Fahim Zia launched on Wednesday a massive crackdown on illegal drug-sellers and registered three cases against the owners of medical stores including Akhtar, Amir Shehzad and Iqbal here at Shahpur area. Fahim Zia also imposed Rs2 lac fine on Akhtar and Amir, and Rs1 lac on Iqbal over violation of the Drug Law.

11 criminals arrested

Sargodha Police claimed to have arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them. The criminals were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel. The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Seven power pilferers booked

Fatima Fertilizer given prestigious FPCCI Award by President

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas in the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering. The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others. The police registered cases against the accused.

Our Staff Reporter

