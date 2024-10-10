Thursday, October 10, 2024
Three-member gang of extortionists busted in joint operation, arms recovered

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Rangers and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police arrested three most wanted extortionists and robbers during a joint operation and recovered arms, ammunition and other valuables from their possession. According to Rangers spokesperson, on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of wanted criminals, the Sindh Rangers and SIU Police conducted joint operation in Gizri area of Karachi. During operation, three most wanted criminals including gangster involved in collecting extortion money and robberies were arrested.  Weapons, ammunition, motorcycle, cell phones and looted valuables were recovered from possession of the nabbed culprits. The detainees were being investigated after registering separate cases against them.

