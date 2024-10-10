Tribal chief condemns attack on Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD - Tribal Chief and Minister Public Health Engineering Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran strongly condemned the recent attack on Chinese Nationals, terming it as a deliberate attempt hampering Gwadar Port project which is the lifeline of the province.

Taking strong exception to this brutal act, he said as a representative of the people of Balochistan and a tribal chief, assure the Chinese brothers and sisters that their people fully stand by them in the hour of grief and sorrow.

The statement added, “This cowardly act of violence is not only an affront to the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China but also a grave violation of Baloch culture. We, the Baloch, hold our guests in the highest regard, and it is against our very ethos to ever harm them.”

The Chinese people, who have come here to assist in the development of Gwadar and other crucial projects, are our honored guests, and their safety is our collective responsibility.

Gwadar Port is the beating heart of Balochistan’s future. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not just an economic project but a beacon of hope that promises to transform our province.

The investments and hard work of our Chinese brothers are paving the way for a prosperous future for Balochistan, creating jobs, infrastructure, and opportunities that we have long awaited.

Any attack on them is an attack on the future of our people. Let me be clear: those responsible for this barbaric act will not go unpunished.

“I urge the government of Pakistan, as well as the people of Balochistan, to stand together in ensuring the security of our Chinese friends. We must protect those who are working to build a brighter future for us. China, as a state, has always been a true brother to Pakistan, and we will not allow a few misguided individuals to harm this invaluable relationship,” he said.

The success of CPEC is integral to the prosperity of Balochistan, and I urge every citizen to understand that the progress and development we aspire to depend on our ability to maintain peace and security.

“As leaders of this province, we will take every necessary step to ensure that the perpetrators of this attack are brought to justice swiftly, and such incidents are never allowed to happen again. We will not rest until Balochistan is a place where our Chinese brothers, and all those contributing to our development, feel secure and welcome,” he maintained.

He further said, “Together, we will make sure that the bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and China grow even stronger and that the dream of CPEC’s success becomes a reality, bringing peace, prosperity, and progress to our land.”