Trump rejects call for rematch debate with Harris, cites strong polling lead

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday declined a request from Fox News for another debate with Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On his Truth Social account, Trump, in all caps, claimed he had won the last two debates, one against President Joe Biden and the other against Harris on Sept. 4, adding "there will be no rematch."

Earlier, Fox News said it had made a final pitch to host a debate between Trump and Harris, offering to hold it in Pennsylvania on either Oct. 24 or 27.

Trump said he was "leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day - and leading in all swing states."

"The first thing a prizefighter does when he loses a fight is say that he 'demands A Rematch.' It is very late in the process, voting has already begun - there will be no rematch! Besides, Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

In September, Trump rejected a debate offer after Harris accepted an invitation from CNN to have a faceoff with the former president on Oct. 23.

After a poor showing in the June debate against Trump, Biden exited the presidential race and endorsed Harris as the Democratic contender for the Nov. 5 election.

Harris and Trump debated for the first time on Sept. 10.

Afterward, the Harris campaign quickly pushed for a second debate, but Trump announced that he would not participate in another debate, claiming he decisively won against "Comrade Kamala Harris."