Thursday, October 10, 2024
Two Israelis killed in rocket attack in Kiryat Shmona

October 10, 2024
Jerusalem - Israeli emergency responders said two people were killed Wednesday in a rocket attack on the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, as the army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah exchanged fire along the border. “We found a man and a woman aged around 40 years old, unconscious and injured by shrapnel,” said emergency service provider Magen David Adom in a statement. “We carried out medical examinations, but their injuries were serious and we had to declare them dead on the spot.” The incident is the first involving civilian deaths since Israel sent ground troops into southern Lebanon and began targeting Hezbollah positions with regular air strikes on Beirut.

