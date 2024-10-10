Two youngsters arrested over display weapon on social media in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police arrested two youths on the charge of displaying weapons on social media and creating chaos among the masses. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that two youths— Hamid and Ahsan took pictures while displaying their weapons as well as made video and later uploaded it on social media various platforms. On receiving complaint, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police to trace out the culprits and ensure their immediate arrest. Therefore, a special team was constituted which conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing both the accused alongwith a gun (223-bore), a pump action and a number of bullets. Meanwhile, Rodala Road police also arrested an illegal weapon holder Shehzad and recovered a 30-bore-pistol from his possession. All the accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was underway, he added.

Official suspended

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil suspended an official of Madina Town police station on a charge of abusing power. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the CPO received complaints against Head Constable Anwar Iqbal of Madina Town police station that he was abusing powers and patronising criminals. The CPO had directed an inquiry which proved the official guilty. The CPO suspended Anwar Iqbal and directed SSP Operations for further departmental action, the spokesperson added.

Police conduct search operation in FIEDMC area

The district police conducted a search operation in the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to beef up security of foreigners. The SHO FIEDMC police station supervised the search operation in which teams of special branch, the CTD, CPO Security Branch and Elite Force participated. The police checked 35 houses thoroughly in addition to conducting verification of 70 people and checked record of 10 vehicles, a spokesperson for the police said on Wednesday.

19,961 arrested, 277 gangs busted in nine months

Faisalabad Police claimed to have arrested 19,961 criminals and recovered vehicles during the current year. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the police traced out 277 gangs and arrested 768 members from January 1 to September 30. The accused were wanted to the police in 3,729 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc and items worth Rs230 million were recovered, including 12 cars, 876 motorcycles, 18 rickshaws, one truck, 300 mobile phones, 39 cattle, golden jewelry, cash, etc. The police also recovered 341 pistols, three pump action, one gun, one carbine, one gun and hundreds of cartridges. The police also nabbed 2,082 gamblers and registered 694 cases against them after recovering money and other material. The police also arrested 3,886 illicit weapon holders and recovered 3,198 pistols, 192 guns, 117 Kalashnikovs, 194 rifles, 17 carbines, 87 repeaters, 22 revolvers and a large number of rounds, magazines and cartridges. Meanwhile, 1,853-kg hashish, 19.185-kg Ice, 85-kg opium and 58,843 litres liquor were recovered from 4,389 drug traffickers in addition to nabbing 5,903 court absconders and 2,933 proclaimed offenders, the spokesperson added.