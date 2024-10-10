Thursday, October 10, 2024
Unlocking Balochistan’s Potential

October 10, 2024
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is blessed with an impressive array of natural resources. The province is home to a diverse range of minerals, including coal, sulphur, chromite, iron ore, barite, marble, quartzite, and more. Additionally, Balochistan is a significant producer of natural gas and possesses substantial oil reserves.

In agriculture, Balochistan is often referred to as Pakistan’s “fruit basket,” accounting for 90% of the country’s grapes and cherries. This wealth of natural resources makes Balochistan one of the richest resource-bearing regions in South Asia, with an estimated $1 trillion worth of resources discovered.

Yet, despite this abundance, Balochistan faces stark developmental challenges. The province has the lowest literacy rate and highest infant mortality rate in Pakistan. This glaring contrast between resource wealth and human development highlights the urgent need for effective resource management and investment in social welfare.

To address these challenges, I urge the authorities to prioritise sustainable development, ensuring that Balochistan’s natural resources benefit its people. This can be achieved through investments in education and healthcare infrastructure, promoting transparent and accountable resource extraction practices, and encouraging local economic growth and job creation.

By harnessing our natural wealth for the betterment of our people, we can unlock Balochistan’s true potential and create a brighter future for generations to come.

SHANZ BALOCH,

Singanisar.

