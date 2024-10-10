UoT organises Scie-Tech Expo 2024

Peshawar - The University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera, in collaboration with the district administration, organised a Scie-Tech Expo 2024 in Nowshera on Wednesday.

The purpose of the expo was to highlight the success stories of students, inventors, and experts from the industrial sector, bringing them together on a single platform. Various research-oriented projects in science, information technology, e-commerce, and technical education were showcased at the exhibition. The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Abdul Karim TordherSACM and Dc Irfanullah Mehsud.

, , Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University emphasised the role of technical education in nurturing future inventors. During the expo, students presented modern projects in science, technical studies, skills, and e-commerce. The submitted innovative projects were reviewed by a panel of experts, and prizes were awarded to the top three projects that demonstrated the highest standards of creativity.

Speaking ont the occasion, the Special Assistant praised the creativity of the students and encouraged them to enhance their scientific, creative, and research-oriented efforts. He described the exhibition as an important step toward highlighting scientific, research, and creative projects.

He noted that establishing linkages between technical education, academia, and industries is crucial for preparing a skilled labor force to meet the demands of both the domestic and international markets. He stated that the goal is not merely to produce degree-holding graduates from technical institutes, but to create skilled experts who can contribute effectively to the workforce.