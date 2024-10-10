Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World Mental Health Day is being observed today

World Mental Health Day is being observed today
Web Desk
9:15 AM | October 10, 2024
National

World Mental Health Day is being observed globally today, including in Pakistan, with the aim of raising awareness about mental health issues. The day serves as a platform to encourage efforts in promoting mental well-being and to shed light on the challenges faced by people worldwide in accessing mental health care.

This year's theme, highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizes the crucial link between mental health and the workplace. Safe and supportive work environments can positively impact mental health, while negative factors such as stigma, discrimination, harassment, and poor working conditions can harm both mental well-being and productivity.

WHO, along with its partners, is calling on governments, employers, workers' organizations, and other stakeholders to collaborate in creating healthier workplaces. By prioritizing mental health at work, it is possible to improve not only individual quality of life but also overall participation and productivity in the workforce.

PTA urges citizens to verify smartphones before purchase to avoid fraud

The observance of World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for all organizations involved in mental health to reflect on their contributions and explore what more can be done to ensure mental health care becomes accessible for everyone.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024