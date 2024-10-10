World Mental Health Day is being observed today

World Mental Health Day is being observed globally today, including in Pakistan, with the aim of raising awareness about mental health issues. The day serves as a platform to encourage efforts in promoting mental well-being and to shed light on the challenges faced by people worldwide in accessing mental health care.

This year's theme, highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizes the crucial link between mental health and the workplace. Safe and supportive work environments can positively impact mental health, while negative factors such as stigma, discrimination, harassment, and poor working conditions can harm both mental well-being and productivity.

WHO, along with its partners, is calling on governments, employers, workers' organizations, and other stakeholders to collaborate in creating healthier workplaces. By prioritizing mental health at work, it is possible to improve not only individual quality of life but also overall participation and productivity in the workforce.

The observance of World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for all organizations involved in mental health to reflect on their contributions and explore what more can be done to ensure mental health care becomes accessible for everyone.