YouTuber ‘Ducky Bhai’, his wife released by police after brief arrest

LAHORE - A prominent Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, widely known as ‘Ducky Bhai’, and his wife Aroob Jatoi were briefly detained in Lahore by the Model Town Organised Crime Unit (OCU) after a video surfaced online showing Aroob displaying a firearm on her Instagram account here on Wednesday. The Model Town Organized Crime Unit arrested the couple following the post, as displaying firearms on social media is illegal in Pakistan due to public safety concerns. Both Ducky Bhai and Aroob apologized in writing to the authorities and removed the content from the social media platform, leading to their release without any formal charges. Despite their release, the couple has not yet publicly addressed the incident. Ducky Bhai is a famous YouTube vlogger with over eight million subscribers has previously made headlines. Earlier this year, Aroob was the victim of a deepfake video, for which the couple had offered Rs1 million reward for information leading to the person responsible for creating the fake content.