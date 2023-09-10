Sunday, September 10, 2023
132kg drugs seized in Excise raid

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 10, 2023
Peshawar  -   Personnel from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department have seized 132kg of drugs in separate raids.

An official from the excise department stated that, under the directive of Director Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan, Circle Officer Syed Naveed Bacha, a team comprising additional SHO Ali Jan and other members stopped a vehicle (AAZ 242) on the motorway. A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a staggering 60kg of narcotics. The driver, identified as Muhammad Nadeem from Islamabad, was arrested.

Simultaneously, another team conducted a raid on Nowshera Road and seized 72kg of narcotics concealed in a vehicle (C 4057). The suspect, Fazal Hayat from the Shalobar area of Bara, was apprehended. Both cases were registered with their respective Excise and Taxation Offices for further investigation and legal proceedings.

OUR STAFF REPORT

