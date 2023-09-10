Sunday, September 10, 2023
2190 bags of sugar seized in DIK

APP
September 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the district administration and the food department seized 2,190 bags of sugar within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station.

The district administration’s action aligns with the provincial government’s directives to combat profiteers responsible for creating an artificial sugar shortage and unjustifiably raising prices. A team led by Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamat Ullah conducted a raid in the Daraban-Khurd area of Paroa Tehsil and confiscated 2,190 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kg. The market was also sealed by the assistant commissioner.

