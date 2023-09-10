58 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

LAHORE - The provincial metropolis report­ed an alarming surge in new den­gue virus cases, with a total of 58 newly confirmed cases, on Satur­day. This concerning development was disclosed by sources within the Health Department. In addition to these cases, an unsettling 3,876 larvae breeding sites were identi­fied within the city over the past 24 hours. Currently, 38 individuals are undergoing treatment for dengue fever at various hospitals in the city. During the same period, dedicated squads diligently conducted surveil­lance operations both indoors and outdoors to detect dengue larvae. These anti-dengue teams effectively eradicated dengue larvae at a stag­gering 3,876 locations throughout the city during their relentless sur­veillance efforts. It is crucial to note that the number of dengue patients on Saturday escalated to 38, all of whom are receiving medical care at different hospitals across La­hore. To accommodate these pa­tients, a total of 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue cases in hospitals throughout the province, as confirmed by the Health Depart­ment. Taking proactive measures to combat this growing health crisis, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Rafia Haider, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and As­sistant Commissioners, have been conducting surprise inspections to assess the performance of the ground-level dengue teams. This heightened vigilance comes in re­sponse to the surge in dengue cases following recent rains. Further­more, DC Haider has directed an ex­pansion of the dengue surveillance efforts. All potential hotspots will be closely monitored, and where mechanical drainage is not feasible, larval silt removal will be carried out. Emphasizing the importance of public awareness, DC Haider urged all government health departments to regularly disseminate informa­tion about Android-Based Dengue Surveillance. In addition, she over­saw the performance of dengue teams in various areas of Lahore and stressed the need for daily in­spections of over 5,000 locations. In a recent statement, Ms. Haider ex­pressed her willingness to intensify dengue surveillance, particularly in light of weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. She has set strict targets for town offi­cers, expecting them to meet their daily goals without fail. Ms. Haider also urged citizens to eliminate stag­nant water in their homes and sur­roundings to prevent further dengue breeding grounds. In a stern warning, Rafia Hawy engaged in the field and provide daily reports on the perfor­mance of dengue workers within their respective jurisdictions. It is pertinent to mention that the World Health Organization (WHO) has high­lighted the alarming global increase in dengue cases over the past 19 years, rising from 5,054,300 cases in 2000 to a staggering 5.2m in 2019.