6 football players abducted by gunmen in Dera Bugti

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least six football players were abducted by gunmen in Dera Bugti on Saturday when they were travelling to the neigh­bouring district of Sibi to partic­ipate in a tournament, officials said Saturday. The players were travelling to Sibi to participate in the CM Gold Cup qualifier, said Dera Bugti Deputy Commission­er Azhar Shahzad.

The incident took place when the team representing the Dera Bugti district was passing by the Kachhi Canal on the outskirts of Dera Bugti. Sources said the players who were abducted in­ clude Amir, Faisal, Sohail Ahmed, Yasir, Shiraz, and Muhammad Babar. A total of 18 players were travelling in a small pickup truck. The motive be­hind the kidnappings was not immediately clear. A search for the abductee was under way.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday took notice of the kidnapping of six footballers from Jani Bet­ti area of Dera Bugti as they were going to Sibi to play the Chief Minister Gold Cup Qualifier match.

The Chief Minister has asked Commissioner Sibi for early submission of a report of the incident and directed that all resources should be used for the safe and speedy recovery of the abducted players.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Home has been appointed as the focal person for the recovery of the players.

The chief minister has directed that concerted efforts should be made to ensure the recovery of the players and the support of the FC should also be obtained as per the situation. The Chief Minis­ter said that the players are our assets and their safety is the first priority. The caretaker chief min­ister has expressed best wishes for the speedy and safe recovery of the players.