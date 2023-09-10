Sunday, September 10, 2023
6 killed in road accident near Sheikhupura

Web Desk
11:48 AM | September 10, 2023
National

A passenger bus turned turtle near Khanqan Dogran Sheikhupura due to over speeding late night in which six passengers were killed and more than 50 were injured.

According to rescue officials, the injured have been shifted to hospital. 

