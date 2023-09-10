Ahmed Baig appears masterly in 50th Pakistan Open Golf

LAHORE -The 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, hosted and sanctioned by the Pakistan Golf Federation, is nearing its thrilling conclusion at the picturesque Rayhan Hills Golf Course in Karachi.

With three rounds already in the books, golf enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the fourth and final 18-hole round set to take place this Sunday. The stakes are high, with not only substantial prize money up for grabs but also the coveted na­tional golf champion’s title.

This championship has at­tracted 105 top professional golfers from across the country. After the initial two rounds, the field was narrowed down to 53 participants who teed off in the third round on Saturday, leading up to the grand finale on Sunday. As the third round concluded on Saturday, the dynamic and rapidly rising star, Ahmed Baig of RPG, emerged as the front­runner, poised to dominate the proceedings in this prestigious national open golf champion­ship. Baig’s performance over the past three rounds has been nothing short of exceptional, amassing an impressive total score of 200, a remarkable six­teen strokes under par.

His scores for the three rounds were 67, 65, and 68, giving him a commanding 10-stroke lead over his nearest competitor, the legendary Muhammed Shab­bir from Islamabad. Shabbir, who has reigned supreme in the national golf circuit for over two decades with 200 titles to his name, now finds himself overshadowed by Baig’s sensa­tional performance. After three rounds, Ahmed Baig stands at 200 (-16), while M. Shabbir is at 210 (-6), Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) and M. Alam (Garrison) are both at 211 (-5).

The final day’s leaders’ group consists of Ahmed Baig, M. Shabbir, and Matloob Ahmed, promising an exhilarating dis­play of golf prowess. Among other notable contenders, M. Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club) stands at 213, Hamza Amin (Islamabad) at 215, Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi) at 216, Ashiq Hussain (Multan) at 216, M. Shahzad (Garrison) at 219, M. Naqas (Margalla) at 220, Dil­shad Ali (KGC) at 220, and M. Nazir (Rawalpindi) also at 220.