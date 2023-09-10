All possible steps should be taken to protect lives, properties of people, minister told

KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh Home and Prisons Minister Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Saturday and discussed the host of issues including law and order situation, peace measures in Sindh province, elimination of street crime from Karachi, installation of CCTV cameras and other matters of mutual interest.

The Governor told the caretaker minister that all possible steps should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people. He said that an effective strategy was necessary to eradicate street crime from the metropolis by increasing the police patrolling. He said that street crime could be controlled with the help of CCTV cameras and the increase in police patrolling.

The Govenor appreciated the law enforcement agencies for the best arrangements for the security of Chehlam processions. Earlier, the minister gave a detailed briefing to the Governor about his department.

SINDH, PUNJAB GOVERNERS DISCUSS ESTABLISHMENT OF AGRI BASED INDUSTRIES

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessoi met Punjab Governor Mohammed Balighur Rehman at the Governor House Sindh here on Saturday. They discussed the cooperation between the two provinces in various fields, exchange of delegations, measures to increase industrial production and other matters of mutual interest. They stressed the need specially, for the establishment of agriculture-based industries. The Sindh Governor said that both provinces could benefit from each other’s experiences in various fields. He said that mutual cooperation between the two provinces would be beneficial for the economy of the country. The Punjab Governor said that the efforts of the Governor of Sindh would benefit the industrialists of the entire country. He said that the public welfare initiatives of the Sindh Governor were exemplary.