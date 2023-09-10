Sunday, September 10, 2023
American man stolen as a baby in Chile meets mother at 42

News Desk
September 10, 2023
VIRGINIA - Jimmy Lippert Thyden says he always knew he was adopted. He also knew that he had been born not in the United States, but in Chile. Raised in Virginia by very loving and committed adoptive parents, he says he never lacked anything. The 42-year-old who served in the US Marines is now an attorney who is married and has two young daughters. “I was told that I was given up for adoption out of love,” Thyden said. “Given by a mother who loved me and wanted the best for me: a life full of opportunity, education and meaning.” That all started to change in 2012 when his adoptive mother gave him his adoption paperwork as he was preparing to deploy to Afghanistan. Thyden says that when he started looking closely at the adoption files, he found out that there were many discrepancies and inconsistencies. “There were three or four different accounts of a story that were just so divergent that they could not all be true,” Thyden told CNN. There was one document that said he had no known father or mother.

