Ashrafi seeks world role for resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues

LAHORE - Interfaith Har­mony Council President and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday ap­pealed to leaders of G20 nations to play their role to settle down the Kashmir and Palestine issues to maintain the world peace. Addressing a press con­ference along with religious scholars here, he reminded that the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State Summit was being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi. He said that the G20 summit was a forum of the world leaders to discuss and find practical solution of these long-standing global issues, adding that these issues were connected with world peace directly. So peaceful solu­tion to these issues was necessary to restore peace. He appealed to the lead­ers of G20 nations to raise their voices against the Indian atrocities being committed against minority communi­ties and urge India to end the cycle of injustices against the people residing in the occupied Kashmir valley, which was currently the world’s largest prison.

The entire Muslim Ummah was closely watching the Organization of Is­lamic Cooperation, currently led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with hopes that it would continue to play a lead­ing role in advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslims in India and the occupied Kashmir, he mentioned. He outlined that Pakistan had consistently supported dialogue with India to re­solve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations resolutions.