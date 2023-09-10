Bahrain beat Pakistan in AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers 

BAHRAIN - Paki­stan’s poor form continued in the ongoing Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers as they lost against Bahrain 3-1 at the Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bah­rain on Saturday. The Green Shirts struggled since the start of the game as Bahrain’s Syed Jawwad Haider put his side ahead of the visitors by scoring in the 25th minute. The first half ended with the home side’s lead. However, just three minutes after the second half started, Jawwad scored one more in the 48th minute and gave his side a comfortable two-goal lead. The game was controlled by Bahrain’s midfield and their lead was tripled in no time as Hasan Abdul Karim scored one more for his side in the 51st minute. Pakistan did their best to score but were always repelled by the home side’s defense. In the 71st minute, Pakistan pulled one back thanks to the mid­fielder Alamgir Ghazi’s stun­ning strike, who scored an absolute beauty from his own half. The Green Shirts couldn’t continue the mo­mentum and the match end­ed 3-1. Pakistan now sit last on the points table of Group D as they failed to win any match. Pakistan will now face Palestine in their last group-stage game on Tuesday (Sep 19). Earlier, Japan thrashed Pakistan 6-0 on Wednesday.