Balochistan govt welcomes operation against illicit drugs in Qilla Abdullah

QUETTA - The Balochistan govern­ment warmly welcomed the grand operation aimed at eradicating illicit drugs in District Qilla Abdullah, says a press release. The government appreciated the efforts of all law enforcement agencies in removing 15 factories and destroy­ing 938 kilograms of hashish. Under the leader­ship of Commander 12th Corps, Pakistan Army, the law enforcement agencies successfully elim­inated this menace and burned all contraband. Information Minister Jan Achakzai stated that the government of Balochistan will not toler­ate such activities and will continue to carry out similar operations in future. He expressed grati­tude to all law enforcement agencies for their professionalism. “The people of Balochistan are indebted to them for safeguarding their chil­dren from the perils of drug addiction,” he said.